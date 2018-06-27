The Moment Ocasio-Cortez Won

By Scarce
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

This is the moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discovered she had just defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district. When asked if her progressive views were too radical, Ocasio-Cortez responded, 'There is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018.'

Ed. Note (Frances Langum): Lawrence O'Donnell was absolutely right about this race last night on his show. This district was where Archie Bunker lived, and now it's 75% non-White. Her win was a combination of demographic change, an excited woman-based moment in politics, and that her opponent is an old Irish pol who had never had a serious challenge (and who has endorsed her wholeheartedly).

Big deal that she's a Bernie supporter, the Democratic Party is NOT flaking off into a "Tea Party" revolt against the "establishment," but they/we are transitioning away from Baby Boomer leadership (about effing time). The Democrats are returning to their FDR/Truman, and yes, Lucretia Mott and Ida B. Wells, roots. Even Axios admits this is a sign that "Medicare-for-all candidates are winning." That idea is a Democratic ideal from the late 1940's, at least, duh.

"Democrats in disarray" stories are lies, as usual.

To repeat: "There is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV