The Moment Ocasio-Cortez Won

This is the moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discovered she had just defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district. When asked if her progressive views were too radical, Ocasio-Cortez responded, 'There is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018.'

Ed. Note (Frances Langum): Lawrence O'Donnell was absolutely right about this race last night on his show. This district was where Archie Bunker lived, and now it's 75% non-White. Her win was a combination of demographic change, an excited woman-based moment in politics, and that her opponent is an old Irish pol who had never had a serious challenge (and who has endorsed her wholeheartedly).

Big deal that she's a Bernie supporter, the Democratic Party is NOT flaking off into a "Tea Party" revolt against the "establishment," but they/we are transitioning away from Baby Boomer leadership (about effing time). The Democrats are returning to their FDR/Truman, and yes, Lucretia Mott and Ida B. Wells, roots. Even Axios admits this is a sign that "Medicare-for-all candidates are winning." That idea is a Democratic ideal from the late 1940's, at least, duh.

"Democrats in disarray" stories are lies, as usual.

To repeat: "There is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018."