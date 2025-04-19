Karoline Leavitt Is Also A Campaign Grifter, Go Figure

Guess the Hallmark Movie will be called "Grifters Gotta Grift: The Karoline Leavitt Story"?
Karoline Leavitt Is Also A Campaign Grifter, Go Figure
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By TengrainApril 19, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is a good daughter and paid back mommy and daddy the advance on her allowance. What’s the big deal?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s failed congressional campaign is still more than $320,000 in debt, according to campaign finance documents filed this week. But there are fewer debtors on the list now — like her own parents.

So far this year, the campaign paid back just five of the roughly 100 people and organizations it owes money to. But among the few people Leavitt did refund, the campaign paid $2,900 to each of her parents in January, the filing shows.

The only other refunds this year were $2,900 to an organization called “EMJ Holdings” — which has no listed address and no record of previously donating to the campaign — $100 to a former volunteer campaign finance committee member and $3,800 to the registered agent for a New Hampshire party bus company.

Her donors have been waiting since her failed 2022 campaign. Just like we’ve been waiting for an honest answer at any press meeting. Everyone in the 4th Reich is a crook. Everyone.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

