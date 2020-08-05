2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Cori Bush Pulls Off Stunning Upset In Missouri

"Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary."
By Ed Scarce

This is amazing news. The old guard of the Democratic party are falling by the wayside and a new, hopefully modern party is emerging. Cori Bush lost to Rep. William Lacy Clay in 2018.

Lacy Clay, and his father, Bill Clay, have represented Missouri's first district since 1969.

Source: Associated Press

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century.

Bush’s victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But this time around, Bush’s supporters said protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and outrage over racial injustice finally pushed her over the edge.

An emotional Bush, speaking to supporters while wearing a mask, said few people expected her to win.

“They counted us out,” she said. “They called me — I’m just the protester, I’m just the activist with no name, no title and no real money. That’s all they said that I was. But St. Louis showed up today.”

And the final word to Cori Bush herself on what this means.

