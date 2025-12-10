Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1978 a movie about a bald real-estate enthusiast with a flair for theatrical monologues who has his convoluted plans undone by the adopted orphan son of an Iowa farm family got its theatrical premiere in Washington D.C.

I heard it was a big hit.

Mock Paper Scissors: Ask Not For Whom The Death Panels Toll.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The “M” in “MAGA” stands for “misogyny”.

First Draft: Don’t Call Them Conservatives: Supreme Court Edition.

Attention space nerds! This 7-hour cosmic explosion is the longest gamma-ray burst ever seen. Could it be from an elusive class of black hole?

