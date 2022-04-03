Russia Accused Of War Crimes In Bucha

Ukrainian forces liberating the town near Kyiv find streets littered with corpses of civilians and burned-out Russian tanks.

Bodies strewn on the streets, their hands tied behind their backs, executed with bullets to the back of the head. Mass graves containing as many as 280 bodies were found, Bucha’s mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP.

If Putin wanted Ukraine's attention with this massacre he certainly got it. Let's hope they're listening at The Hague too.

Source: The Guardian

The retreat of Russian forces around Kyiv has left horrifying evidence of atrocities against civilians littered across the region’s suburbs and towns, turned into hellish war zones by Vladimir Putin’s invasion. As Ukrainian armoured columns rolled into Bucha, a town north-west of the capital, they found streets blocked by burned-out Russian tanks and military vehicles, and strewn with the bodies of civilians whom locals said had been killed by the invading forces without provocation. Photographs from the town showed a scene of devastation, with hunks of charred and destroyed tanks and armoured vehicles lined up along one street, along with dead bodies. Reporters from Agence France-Presse saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in Bucha, and the body of a missing Ukrainian photographer, Maksim Levin, was discovered in a nearby village.

This is #Bucha. The outskirt of #Kyiv. Russians were killing people with their hands tied behind their backs and left the bodies near the road. I am shaking. #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/ffzUV8d5xo — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) April 2, 2022

In just-liberated Bucha northwest of Kyiv, a mass grave of nearly 280 civilians — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 2, 2022

Bucha, Kyiv region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by 🇷🇺 soldiers lie in the streets. These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories? (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AJloZ81JIt — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 2, 2022

“We found 18 bodies in there. They had been torturing people. Some of them had their ears cut off. Others had teeth pulled out. There were kids like 14, 16 years old, some adults. They just took the bodies away yesterday.” #UkraineRussiaWar https://t.co/7UOX3QNk9Q — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) April 2, 2022

Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW:



-Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT pic.twitter.com/oZkCAETCQp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

We’ve seen the photos.



Now, it’s hard to see how the West can get away with failing to address the Bucha massacre in any meaningful way while still maintaining credibility. — Dan Peleschuk (@dpeleschuk) April 2, 2022

Up: Jewish residents of Iasi, Romania, murdered by the Nazi allies in June 1941. Killed because they were Jewish.



Bottom: Residents of Bucha, Ukraine, murdered by Russian soldiers in March 2022. Killed because they were Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/C31ZpJ2ryR — Olga Rudenko (@olya_rudenko) April 3, 2022

One of those executed by Russian soldiers was the famed journalist, Maks Levin ("small arms fire at close range" as reported).