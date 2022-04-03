Russia Accused Of War Crimes In Bucha

Ukrainian forces liberating the town near Kyiv find streets littered with corpses of civilians and burned-out Russian tanks.
By Ed ScarceApril 3, 2022

Bodies strewn on the streets, their hands tied behind their backs, executed with bullets to the back of the head. Mass graves containing as many as 280 bodies were found, Bucha’s mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP.

If Putin wanted Ukraine's attention with this massacre he certainly got it. Let's hope they're listening at The Hague too.

Source: The Guardian

The retreat of Russian forces around Kyiv has left horrifying evidence of atrocities against civilians littered across the region’s suburbs and towns, turned into hellish war zones by Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

As Ukrainian armoured columns rolled into Bucha, a town north-west of the capital, they found streets blocked by burned-out Russian tanks and military vehicles, and strewn with the bodies of civilians whom locals said had been killed by the invading forces without provocation.

Photographs from the town showed a scene of devastation, with hunks of charred and destroyed tanks and armoured vehicles lined up along one street, along with dead bodies.

Reporters from Agence France-Presse saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in Bucha, and the body of a missing Ukrainian photographer, Maksim Levin, was discovered in a nearby village.

One of those executed by Russian soldiers was the famed journalist, Maks Levin ("small arms fire at close range" as reported).

Discussion

