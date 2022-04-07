Tragically, A Bucha Victim Identified By Her Unique Manicure

When Iryna Filkina's body was discovered on a street in Bucha the photo of just her hand proved particularly gut-wrenching for another woman in a nearby city.

Among the distressing pictures of dead bodies in Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where Russian forces are accused of carrying out atrocities against Ukrainian citizens, one in particular stood out to Anastasiia Subacheva, a makeup artist from the nearby city of Gostomel.

In it she recognized a perfectly manicured hand with red and white nail polish — one that she had seen many times holding a brush or lipstick, or spreading foundation or eye shadow during her makeup lessons.

Now, it lay lifeless on a street, covered in dirt.

“When I saw it, I felt physically like my heart started to break,” Ms. Subacheva said in a telephone call on Wednesday from the city of Kropyvnytskyi, to which she had fled with her family.

Ms. Subacheva, who has been a makeup artist in Bucha for five years, said she knew a lot of women there because she did the makeup for many of them.

The pictured woman, Iryna Filkina, 52, a heating station operator, had reached out to Ms. Subacheva in February to inquire about makeup classes. She dreamed of becoming popular and increasing the number of her Instagram followers, the makeup artist recalled.