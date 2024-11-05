A**hole Punches Elderly Election Judge In The Face, Now Facing Felonies

24-year-old Daniel Schmidt from Illinois has been arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance in a voting line before punching a 60-year-old election judge in the face, according to police. Orland Park police officers were dispatched over a call of “causing a disturbance in the voting line."

Schmidt didn't want to wait in line for his turn, so he tried to cut in front of other voters. That didn't work out well for him.

ABC News reports:

“Officers on scene learned that Schmidt entered the township building and walked past numerous other voters waiting in line to enter the voting area,” the Orland Park Police Department said in a press release detailing the incident. “An election judge posted at the entrance told Schmidt to go to the back of the line and wait his turn, which Schmidt refused.” Police said that another election judge was called at that point to help assist in the disturbance and

Schmidt was once again instructed to go to the back of the line, which Schmidt declined to do.

“Schmidt attempted to push past that election judge and was prevented from entering by that judge and several other employees,” authorities said. “Schmidt began to yell profanities and punched the election judge in the face, knocking their glasses off.”

Good samaritans intervened.

Several other patrons jumped in and managed to restrain Schmidt until officers arrived and found him inside the Township office where he tried to resist arrest, police said.

He fucked around, and now he's in the finding-out stage.

“At Orland Park Police Headquarters, the Cook County States Attorney’s Office was contacted and approved (2) counts of Aggravated Battery to a victim over 60 (Class 3 Felony), (2) counts of Aggravated Battery in a public place (Class 3 Felony), (5) misdemeanor counts of Resisting Arrest and one misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct,” said the Orland Park Police Department.

Bro didn't even get to vote, and who knows if he will be able to do so, considering the felonies he's facing. Welcome to the FAFO club, jerkwad.