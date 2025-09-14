Eric Trump Roasted Over 'Sir Story' About Alleged Charlie Kirk Fan

Eric Trump appeared on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News show to discuss Charlie Kirk's school shooting death, and told an unbelievable story about a supposed fan of the hard-right co-founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk's death is the only school shooting Republicans have cared about, and now they're trying to Saint the man who was a racist, a misogynist, and quoted scripture about homosexuality as an “abomination” deserving death. Kirk wasn't a good person, no matter how Republicans want to spin it.

"As I was showing up to the studio, Maria, there was an older Jamaican man who came up to me in very broken English and said, Mr. Trump, I'm very sorry about Charlie Kirk," Eric said. "He was an amazing Christian. I am Charlie Kirk."

Red hats on social media claiming "I am Charlie Kirk" is a hilarious self-own, and I've seen it quite a few times. As for Eric's story, people aren't buying it.

Let me guess, he had “tears in his eyes” and called him “sir”? — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) September 14, 2025

Jamaica's official language is English. This exchange never happened and this chode even managed to put a racist spin on the lie by calling it broken English instead of just a Jamaican accent. Fuck him. https://t.co/CcWMmIBGYO — American Woman (@WVaProud) September 14, 2025

Hahaha if you’re going to make shit up at least choose a country that doesn’t speak English you dumb fuck https://t.co/ZAl53yPXZY — Macho Man Fred Savage (@generalzod86) September 14, 2025

Dear fucking god, can we send Eric to Jamaica? — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) September 14, 2025

Yep, and then that old Jamaican man got on his knees and asked to kiss the ring. The old Jamaican man had tears in his eyes and was crying. Oh Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump. — kimbella (@melinda42219886) September 14, 2025

…I said thank you and immediately notified ICE” pic.twitter.com/a6gRODbFSd — Diaz (@JasonDiaz19) September 14, 2025

lol, like his security would allow an older Jamaican man to get within earshot of his privileged ass. 🤣 — ᴘᴀʟᴍᴇᴛᴛᴏ ᴘᴀᴛʀɪᴏᴛ 🇺🇸 (@sc_patriot1) September 14, 2025

Quit lying, Eric. Also, Kirk fans are hunting down any negative comments on the internet about Charlie, so here's one: Charlie Kirk was a c*nt. I said what I said.