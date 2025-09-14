Eric Trump Roasted Over 'Sir Story' About Alleged Charlie Kirk Fan

Did he have tears in his eyes, Eric?
By Conover KennardSeptember 14, 2025

Eric Trump appeared on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News show to discuss Charlie Kirk's school shooting death, and told an unbelievable story about a supposed fan of the hard-right co-founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk's death is the only school shooting Republicans have cared about, and now they're trying to Saint the man who was a racist, a misogynist, and quoted scripture about homosexuality as an “abomination” deserving death. Kirk wasn't a good person, no matter how Republicans want to spin it.

"As I was showing up to the studio, Maria, there was an older Jamaican man who came up to me in very broken English and said, Mr. Trump, I'm very sorry about Charlie Kirk," Eric said. "He was an amazing Christian. I am Charlie Kirk."

Red hats on social media claiming "I am Charlie Kirk" is a hilarious self-own, and I've seen it quite a few times. As for Eric's story, people aren't buying it.

Quit lying, Eric. Also, Kirk fans are hunting down any negative comments on the internet about Charlie, so here's one: Charlie Kirk was a c*nt. I said what I said.

