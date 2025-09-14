Kristi Noem: 'Last Thing Charlie Texted Me' Was Attacking 'Dangerous' Dem Mayors

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk demanded that "dangerous" Democratic mayors and governors needed to be "held accountable" in his final communications with her before he died.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk demanded that "dangerous" Democratic mayors and governors needed to be "held accountable" in his final communications with her before he died.

While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Noem claimed that "a grief has settled on not just the country, but the entire world" after Kirk was murdered.

Noem went on to praise President Donald Trump for his effort to make the country safer.

"Today, America is much, much safer than it was months ago before President Trump was in the White House," she argued. "In fact, the last thing Charlie had texted me about a day or two before he passed away was about those mayors and governors, that he wanted them to be held accountable for how dangerous they were making the situation for their people that had to live in those cities."

