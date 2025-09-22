Fox News Host Claims God Urged Her To Get Closer To Charlie Kirk Days Before He Died

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo insisted that God urged her to get closer to Charlie Kirk in the days before he died.
By David EdwardsSeptember 22, 2025

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo insisted that God urged her to get closer to Charlie Kirk in the days before he died.

In a Sunday interview with Bartiromo, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued that "the Gospel of Jesus Christ will be spread today to a bigger audience than just about any event in our lifetime" because of Kirk's memorial in Arizona.

"You know, I really do think — I said this last weekend — God wanted me to know Charlie better in the last few months," Bartiromo remarked. "I've been speaking to Charlie more. I went on his show. He came on my show."

"I think his way of communicating and just ensuring that it doesn't get hostile, and you just having a talk and a conversation about the issues and a debate, God wanted me to know more about how Charlie did it," she asserted.

For his part, Cruz claimed that Democrats were full of "anger and hate."

"Today's Democrat Party defines itself by anger and hatred of Donald Trump," he told the Fox News host. "After Charlie was murdered, the number of leftists, whether Democrat politicians or left-wing activists or teachers or professors who celebrated It was grotesque, the celebrations and the glorifications. And I will tell you, this is a problem that is overwhelmingly on the left."

