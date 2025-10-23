GOPer Compares ICE Goons To Civil Rights Activists Beaten By Police

Rep. Mark Wayne Mullen and Fox News attempted to turn rabid ICE agents into civil rights activists.

Trump wants to put US troops on US soil against US citizens, and his servant Mullin is struggling to come up with an excuse to trample the Constitution this hard.

I know, let's make ICE agents the victims of an injustice!

Fox News routinely surfs their B-rolls for coverage of cities where Trump has unceremoniously sent in the National Guard. They're desperate to find a clip they can use to defend Trump's authoritarianism.

Harris Faulkner did her MAGA duty by attacking those protesting ICE's violence.

MULLIN: Once again, this makes the point why President Trump needs to deploy these National Guard members. Even though I hate it for disrupting the National Guard members themselves, there is a federal role. And we have seen this through the civil rights movements all the way with JFK, LBJ. We've seen it repeat in history before where National Guard has been used to protect federal agents and federal property in time of disturbance. This is why there probably has to be a larger deployment of National Guard to protect federal agents from doing their job, or to be able to let them do their job.

Trump sent in the National Guard to blue cities based on false pretenses and lies, and against the wishes of governors.

He did this to put a military presence on US soil and to threaten all Americans who would not lay down their freedom and their constitutional rights for his narcissistic whims.

Comparing the Civil Rights movement to this police state autocracy is despicable.