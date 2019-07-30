Trump Defends 'Moscow Mitch' McConnell Over Calls That He's A Russian Asset

Trump had an odd way of expressing his support for the beleaguered Russian Asset Senate Majority Leader, saying that McConnell knows less about Russian interference than Trump himself. Considering it's McConnell's job (and Trump's too, for that matter) to be fully briefed on U.S. intelligence on such matters, it was quite a jarring way of putting it. In short, without a doubt just another lie.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Tuesday said The Washington Post should apologize to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after it published an opinion piece titled "Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset" that criticized the senator's opposition to election security legislation.

"I think the Washington Post is a Russian asset by comparison," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Virginia.

"Mitch McConnell loves our country. He's done a great job," Trump added, noting that he did not read the piece.

"If they actually said that, that Mitch McConnell is an asset of Russia, they ought to be ashamed of themselves, and they ought to apologize."

In an attempt to distance McConnell from the headline, the president asserted that the majority leader "is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing."