Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mitch McConnell Has Stayed Away From White House Since AUGUST Because COVID

Nice of you to let all those Republican rally-goers know that your safety is more important than theirs, Mitch.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Geez, Mitch McConnell.

The Senate Majority Leader admitted this week that he has not been to the White House since August 6, because of concerns that Trump is not taking COVID seriously.

MITCH MCCONNELL: I personally didn't feel that they were approaching the protection from this illness in the same way that I thought was appropriate for the Senate.

What about all those Senators who went to the Amy Comey Barrett superspreader event, Mitch? Did you give them ANY warning? Any hint that maybe they shouldn't go?

As Chris Hayes said, "In so many words, McConnell said, ‘I have stayed away from the White House because the president is so incompetent, so dangerous, and so deluded that I would not trust him with my own personal health.’”

But he still wants Trump re-elected. Sure. AND he's prioritizing stacking the Supreme Court over helping Americans deal with the fallout of the virus.

OR maybe not.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.