McConnell Wants To Protect Schools From Liability, Not Children From COVID-19 Death

Mitch McConnell wants Americans to be “brave enough” to send their kids back to school but schools don’t have to be brave enough to make sure they protect students from the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides admitting that oh, I forgot, Obama did leave Trump a pandemic plan, McConnell also revealed his priority in reopening schools. Spoiler alert: It’s not students’ health and wellbeing.
Actually, the only health and safety that McConnell does seem to care about are that of business owners’ and institutions’ bank accounts. This is what McConnell told Bret Baier Thursday about the next coronavirus relief bill.
All of those questions need to be answered by the fall. Liability protection will help provide the answer.
Later, in the interview, McConnell said he wants schools “to feel comfortable to be able to open up this fall. And I think answering this liability question’s a big part of that.”
He never said anything about protecting students from illness or death. They're not on his priority list.