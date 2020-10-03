Alcindor: Fed. Govt. ‘Upended Because It Could Not Protect Itself’ From COVID

Just like he won't protect you and me, Donald Trump won't protect himself, the White House or the federal government from the coronavirus pandemic.

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor told MSNBC viewers today that even after Trump was medivaced to the hospital and the list of infected Republicans keeps growing, the White House is still acting as if COVID-19 is no biggie.

ALCINDOR: Reporters definitely have made sure to wear their masks consistently., But at the White House, even yesterday, we saw senior White House officials not wearing masks as they were taking questions from reporters, and this is after the president had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

So what you see here is really a White House that was trying to put the virus in the rear-view mirror. Just a few days ago, the president said the end of the pandemic is near. And now what we see is something that is unfolding in the United States that you do not see it in other developed, modernized nations. And that's higher death rates but that's also a federal government that is now upended because it could not protect itself from the virus. So the president has been saying over and over again that he wants to keep people safe, but now he had to be medivaced away from the White House last night and he is now hospitalized and taking a number of treatments, at least two that we know of, along with supplements. And he's saying everything's going well. There are some White House officials who are telling reporters this is business as usual. There is nothing "business as usual" about the federal government of the United States and the leader of the United States being in a hospital and having to work there instead of at the White House where so many other people are now scared that they might have been exposed.