Chuck Todd Promotes '9/11-like Commission' To Investigate Trump For COVID Failures

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday suggested that the U.S. Congress should commission a investigation into President Donald Trump's failures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic continues to tear through the country," Todd explained in his opening remarks on Meet the Press. "We're now experiencing a 9/11 every day and it's worse than a 9/11 on some days."

"After September 11th, the government created a commission to study what went wrong," he continued. "Is it time to establish a 9/11-like commission to study how significant parts of our government missed this, chose to dismiss the obvious danger, making it impossible for health officials to do their jobs?"

Todd posed the question to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

"I'm not sure whether it's a commission or not but we certainly need to study what we could have done better," Romney agreed, "and prepare for the next pandemic because there will be another one."

But White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor argued that it would not be possible for political leaders to agree on a 9/11-style commission.

"It's very hard to have a truth and reconciliation commission when Americans can't agree on the truth," she explained. "Rudy Giuliani told you truth isn't truth. It is the thing that defined the Trump administration and this era, that there is -- they wanted to completely create a new version of the truth and so many Americans -- more than 75 million of them -- went along with that for President Trump."

"I'm not sure if we can get to a place where Americans can sit down and say, 'Let's talk about our differences,' when we can't even agree on the facts," she added.

