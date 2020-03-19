Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Kellyanne Conway Bullies Asian Reporter About WH Official Who Used 'Kung-Flu'

During a press spray on Wednesday, the counselor to Trump refused acknowledge that the slur was used, and whined reporters were "shouting" at her.
By Aliza Worthington
19 hours ago by Heather
Views:

A NORMAL person with a beating heart and an ounce of empathy would not put an already harmed and hurting individual in more danger. This is Kellyanne Conway we're talking about, here, though, so, normal doesn't really apply. So, when this happened...

Weijia Jiang — a CBS reporter — and her colleagues, including Yamiche Alcindor asked Conway if that was acceptable. Conway deflected, whined, and said several times that she "refused to engage in hypotheticals."

Understand this. When Conway calls this a "hypothetical," she is calling Jiang a liar. She is saying, "I don't believe this happened to you."

Not only that, she took it further and demanded Jiang tell her on camera who it was who used that slur.

CONWAY: Weijia, who was it? Tell us!

JIANG: I think you understand how these conversations go.

CONWAY: No, I don’t know how these conversations go, and that is highly offensive so you should tell us all who it is.

Conway may have agreed in this conversation that the term was offensive, but she also whined, "You guys are shouting at me when I'm trying to help you help America," which is just spectacular white woman fragility on display. Brava, Ms. Conway. *golf clap*

For Conway to pretend she doesn't know how these conversations go is to pretend a journalist isn't in danger of having her credentials yanked out of revenge from this angry administration who openly detests the press. It's to pretend a person who has been the target of racism would feel unintimidated by the white woman demanding on camera you name the racist. It's about as disgusting as one can expect from this administration who, just this Monday, began to refering to COVID-19 as the "Chinese" virus.

Well done, Ms. Conway. You learn from and serve your master well.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.