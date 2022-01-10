Here's Another Reason Why 'Mild' Covid May Be Bad For Children

Covid infection can put children at higher risk of diabetes, researchers say.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 10, 2022

Kids who test positive for COVID-19 may have an increased risk for diabetes, according to new CDC data. This is yet another reason doctors urge vaccinations for children. Via MedPageToday.com:

Looking at two different data sources, the risk of being newly diagnosed with diabetes -- including type 1, type 2, and other types of diabetes -- was significantly higher for those with COVID-19 compared with those who never tested positive for the virus, reported Sharon Saydah, PhD, of the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, and colleagues in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Incidence of diabetes was significantly higher among kids with COVID-19 versus those without the infection in both the HealthVerity (HR 1.31, 95% CI 1.20-1.44) and IQVIA healthcare (HR 2.66, 95% CI 1.98-3.56) claims databases.

This link to diabetes appeared to be specific to COVID-19. To confirm, the researchers compared the IQVIA cohort with cases of non-COVID-related acute respiratory infections (ARI) prior to the pandemic. Those with COVID-19 had more than a twofold higher risk for developing new-onset diabetes compared to those with other respiratory infections (HR 2.16, 95% CI 1.64-2.86).

It's not a complete surprise, since many studies have demonstrated the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and diabetes in adults.

While the exact mechanism of this link isn't yet known, Saydah and colleagues suggested it might involve pancreatic cells. "COVID-19 might lead to diabetes through direct attack of pancreatic cells expressing angiotensin converting enzyme 2 receptors, through stress hyperglycemia resulting from the cytokine storm and alterations in glucose metabolism caused by infection, or through precipitation of prediabetes to diabetes," they wrote.

CDC researchers recommend that healthcare providers should monitor their pediatric patients for diabetes in the months following a COVID-19 infection.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue