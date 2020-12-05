A Mild Case Of COVID May Cause Erectile Dysfunction!

Well, it looks like COVID has yet another trick up it's sleeve: Long term erectile dysfunction. Yes, that pesky problem that men take little blue pills for to allow them to continue ... you know, having sex. Well, it looks like COVID causes vascular problems that are now being shown to cause ED! Even "mild" cases of COVID are causing this issue.
So your cousin/coworker/GOP politician who says "it was just like a little cold" may actually be wrong.
A little video about it.
And some tweets from the brilliant Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, Epidemiologist & Health Economist:
Maybe if we put out HUGE billboards and lead every news show with "MILD COVID CAN CAUSE YOU TO HAVE A FLACCID PENIS" will work to get these COVIDIOTS to wear masks?