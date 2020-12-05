A Mild Case Of COVID May Cause Erectile Dysfunction!

Well, it looks like COVID has yet another trick up it's sleeve: Long term erectile dysfunction. Yes, that pesky problem that men take little blue pills for to allow them to continue ... you know, having sex. Well, it looks like COVID causes vascular problems that are now being shown to cause ED! Even "mild" cases of COVID are causing this issue.

So your cousin/coworker/GOP politician who says "it was just like a little cold" may actually be wrong.

A little video about it.

And some tweets from the brilliant Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, Epidemiologist & Health Economist:

ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION. Smoking 🚬 long known to cause ED. Why should we care right now? Because #COVID19 causes vascular problems, experts worry about ED being a “likely consequence” among COVID survivors.



💡In many ways, it was this👇kind of TV ad in 1980s that made men stop 🚬 pic.twitter.com/AHX5QvJVQf — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 15, 2020

2) Study: “In conclusion, there is quite enough reason to suspect that male sexual and reproductive health could be affected in the survivors, by the sequelae of the COVID-19, both in the short and long terms”. https://t.co/VvSG8ZA5tS pic.twitter.com/mlRqRvsTX6 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 15, 2020

3) “Erectile function, as a surrogate marker of cardiovascular/pulmonary health, could also become extremely valuable as a quick and inexpensive first-line assessment of the pulmonary and cardiovascular complications for COVID-19 survivors.”



Good night!! https://t.co/VvSG8ZA5tS pic.twitter.com/j77zw0Cex9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 15, 2020

Should have led with this in March. https://t.co/0fPG5v13uB — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) December 5, 2020

Covid can kill you

Men: 1-2%

Covid can cause strokes

Men: meh

Covid can kill your relatives

Men: don’t live in fear

Covid can cause erectile dysfunction 🍆

Men: be right back... 😷 😷 😷 — The Burke (@thea_burke) December 5, 2020

I read yesterday that covid 19 causes erectile dysfunction for some men who contract the virus- I said oh - if gets trending - the mask controversy will go away pretty quick. — MichelleM (@Hareguygirl) December 5, 2020

What?!? This thing would be over if, in March, we had led with: "erectile dysfunction (ED) is a likely consequence of COVID-19 for survivors... among elderly men." cc @Healthmac — George Goodall (@george_goodall) November 30, 2020

Maybe if we put out HUGE billboards and lead every news show with "MILD COVID CAN CAUSE YOU TO HAVE A FLACCID PENIS" will work to get these COVIDIOTS to wear masks?