Mitch McConnell Tells Brett Baier He Was 'Wrong' About Pandemic Plan

Dr. Rick Bright testified yesterday that the Obama administration did leave a pandemic plan, despite #MoscowMitch McConnell's comments to Lara Trump earlier this week.
Brett Baier asked him about it last night on Fox News.
“I was wrong, they did leave behind a plan so I clearly made a mistake in that regard,” McConnell said.
“As to whether or not the plan was followed and who is the critic and all the rest, I don’t have any observation about that because I don’t know enough about the details of that to comment on it in any detail.”
I think it's finally dawning on Mitch that not only will Republicans lose the White House, they're going to lose the Senate as well. He's trying to salvage something, anything, but after three years of kissing Trump ass, it's time to pay the piper.