Abortion And DEI Now ‘Human Rights Violations’ Under Trump

This is via Forbes, not The Onion:

Countries with state subsidies for abortion, transgender-friendly policies for children, hate speech laws and affirmative action policies will now be considered to be violating human rights under rules imposed at the State Department that will impact how the agency conducts its annual Human Rights Report.

It's no surprise that Donald Trump, pal to some of the world’s worst rulers and pardoner of some of the worst Americans, has no concern for human rights or decency.

But this is an Orwellian effort to demonize the kinds of laws that bolster and enhance human rights by calling them abuses.

Even by Trump standards, this is shocking and disgusting.

This latest move also appears to be a middle finger to Congress’ requirement of a yearly Human Rights Report. The first one, released in August, was “was notably shorter than the same report in years past, dropping categories on restrictions on free assembly, unfair elections, punishment of minority groups, gender-based violence and environmental justice,” Forbes noted. It also reported that The State Department “earlier in the year reportedly directed employees to remove any category not explicitly required by law” in order to make the reports “more readable.”

In addition to killing the U.S. economy, killing Americans by taking away affordable health insurance and putting Quack RFK Jr. in charge of public health, Trump is killing our country’s international reputation. Previously, the U.S. Human Rights Report was “well respected for its impartiality and thoroughness,” Forbes said.