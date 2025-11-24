'That's The Only Outcome': Bannon Guest Admits Trump Giving Putin 'Everything He Wants'

Former CIA adviser Jim Rickards, a MAGA supporter, admitted that President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine was to give Russian President Vladimir Putin "everything he wants."

"The criticism of the plan is that it gives Putin almost everything he wants," Rickards told MAGA influencer Steve Bannon on Monday. "Well, I have news for you. That's how we're going to end the war. That's the only way you're going to end the war. The Russians won, you know, with a lot of casualties and a lot of people."

"So why should the Russians concede anything? They shouldn't."

Bannon agreed: "The Russians won the war."

"If you're the United States, you've got two choices. Keep fighting or keep supporting the war, or agree to Putin's plan," Rickards asserted. "Now the criticism that, oh, you know, you're agreeing to Putin's plan. Well, that's the only outcome here, short of World War III."

"Ukraine has lost," he added. "The brilliance of this 28-point plan was that it recognizes what I just described."