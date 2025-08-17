'There's Nothing I Can Say!' Trump Melts Down Over Negative Reports On Putin Meeting

President Donald Trump expressed frustration over media coverage after he failed to strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump attacked the media over reports that he could not get Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

"It's incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me," the president wrote. "There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden's stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!"

"If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal," he added. "That's why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA"