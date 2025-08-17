'Trump Got Played': MAGA Sees Through Failed Putin Meeting, CNN Host Reports

CNN host Jake Tapper noted that even supporters of President Donald Trump believed that he "got played" by Russian President Vladimir Putin in last week's meeting on the war in Ukraine.

During a Sunday interview with former Vice President Mike Pence, Tapper noted that Putin did not agree to a ceasefire.

"President Trump seemed to indicate before the summit that that was — that had to happen, or he said there would be very severe consequences," the CNN host said. "Since the summit, he's dropped demands for an immediate ceasefire."

"Five Ukrainians were killed overnight," he continued. "He's telling people, you heard Witkoff say, a peace deal, a larger peace deal, can be reached quickly if Putin's demands, which include Ukraine's ceding control of the entire Donbas region to Russia, are met."

"I mean, there are observers out there, people who like Trump, people who are rooting for Trump, who think that Trump got played."

Pence argued that Trump's "style in dealing with these dictators" was to go soft on them.

"It's the velvet glove, but I think the hammer needs to come, and it needs to come immediately," he explained. "I think the president, as he welcomes President Zelenskyy to the Oval Office tomorrow and a whole cast of our allies in Europe that are going to be joining him, I think at the same time he ought to pick up the phone and ask Majority Leader John Thune to immediately pass the secondary sanctions bill that is supported by virtually everyone in the United States Senate."