Democrats Demand Trump Cancel Meeting With Putin (UPDATED)

Democrats are rolling out unified demands for Donald Trump to cancel his private meeting with Vladimir Putin. Senator Mark Warner held a press conference earlier today where he demanded that meeting be canceled, saying that there needs to be other Americans in the room. He also hit Trump hard for blaming the Mueller investigation for deteriorated relations with Russia.

"No, Mr. President, the reason why relations with Russia are difficult is because Russia and its agents interfered dramatically in the 2016 elections. So going forward, there should be no one-on-one meeting between this president and Mr. Putin. There needs to be other Americans in the room," Warner said.

Secondly, if the president and his team are not willing to make the facts of this indictment a top priority of the meeting in Helsinki, then the summit should be canceled.

When asked specifically what concerned him about Trump's planned meeting with Putin, Warner was clear: "I've been concerned for some time that the President's ad hoc style of going into meetings and winging it isn't appropriate, particularly when you're dealing with someone like Vladimir Putin, who's been on the world stage for 20 years, former KGB agent. He will come in with his facts, with maps, and I'm afraid that actually the president could be taken advantage of."

He continued, "Equally important is I want to make sure that other Americans hear that the president makes this issue of Russian interference a priority in the meeting and it's not something that's simply sloughed off with a quick response from Putin saying he didn't do anything. And that's why if he and his team are not willing to make the subject of this indictment of Russian interference a top priority in Helsinki, then the meeting should be canceled."

Following that press conference, the calls from Democrats started to thunder onto social media:

In light of the charges against 12 GRU officers announced by Rod Rosenstein, @realDonaldTrump should cancel his meeting with Putin, who ordered the attack on the US. @POTUS shouldn't meet Putin until he accepts responsibility. And Trump should definitely not meet him alone. https://t.co/bP71DdGOHB

Trump must either CONFRONT Putin or CANCEL his summit! Indictment hyperlinked in this story: https://t.co/aF7IE7oqlD via @politico — John Dean (@JohnWDean) July 13, 2018

Cancel the Putin meeting. Now. https://t.co/SqdhVDafH7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2018

Even former Republican David Jolly chimed in:

Just to be clear, the President should immediately:



Cancel his Putin meeting.



Bring U.S. diplomatic personnel home from Russia.



Eject Russian diplomatic personnel from the United States. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) July 13, 2018

The hashtag is #CancelTheSummit, where you'll find more.

It is about time, though, for Trump to check in with his handler, a meeting which likely cannot be canceled. I'm sure he will once again tweet something like he did at this time last year, when he claimed he and Putin were working on "an impenetrable cyber security unit."

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Rep. Steve Cohen calls this what it is: An act of war.

Congressman Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) just now, on the latest Mueller indictment:

"It means we're at war with Russia."



Yup. https://t.co/xKS8P1daxn — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) July 13, 2018

If that attack is an act of war (it is), and if Trump meets with Putin, then he is actively collaborating with the enemy. We all know what that's called, right?

