Jake Tapper Shreds Trump's Revisionist History On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

CNN's Jake Tapper did a good job taking apart the revisionist history we've been hearing from Trump and his allies ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, pretending that it never would have happened had he been elected for a second term.

Fox has been all-in pushing this ridiculous assertion for weeks, pretending that Putin lickspittle Trump somehow would have been tougher on Putin and put the fear of God in him if we were all unfortunate enough to have him remain in power, ignoring the fact that Trump continually praised and admired Putin, tried to blackmail Ukraine into helping his presidential campaign, and continually attacked NATO and would have likely would have pulled out of NATO had he gotten a second term.

Here's some of Tapper's commentary via Raw Story:

"Trump, of course, failing to mention his own actions and inactions, and that of his administration that may have enabled Putin in many ways, instead of calling out Russia's decades of invasion, in Georgia in 2008, annexing Crimea in 2014," said Tapper. "Trump in this day seems to find room to even praise Putin as a genius for the brutal attack. Even some of Trump's foreign advisers wonder if his approach may have empowered the Russian president on the world stage." "Trump and his supporters today note that unlike during the administrations of Bush and Obama, Putin never invaded any country during the Trump years, which is true," Tapper continued — but, he said, one reason for that might be that Putin was anticipating Trump would pull the U.S. out of NATO, critically wounding the alliance and giving him a free opening to reclaim Eastern Europe. Highlighting the point, Tapper played clips of Trump calling NATO "obsolete".

Tapper also reminded everyone about Paul Manafort's dirty dealings with Russia and Ukraine, and the fact that he was involved in having the Republican platform changed in order to to accommodate Russian wishes with regard to Ukraine.

I've got my issues with Jake Tapper, but it was nice to see this sort of fact-checking on the lies being spewed by Trump and the right. It needs to happen more often and not less to counter the deluge of propaganda Americans are being subjected to by right wing media.