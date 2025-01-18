Late Night Music Club: Up To The Mountain, Patty Griffin

Patty Griffin is such a remarkably gifted songwriter who outdid herself with this song for Martin Luther King Jr. -- whose birthday we celebrate on Monday! (By the way, there's also a beautiful version by Kelli Clarkson.)

Some days I look down

Afraid I will fall

And though the sun shines

I see nothing at all

Then I hear your sweet voice, oh

Oh, come and then go, come and then go

Telling me softly

You love me so

The peaceful valley

Just over the mountain

The peaceful valley

Few come to know

I may never get there

Ever in this lifetime

But sooner or later

It's there I will go

Sooner or later.