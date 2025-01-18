Late Night Music Club: Up To The Mountain, Patty Griffin

Patty Griffin is such a remarkably gifted songwriter who outdid herself with this song for Martin Luther King Jr. -- whose birthday we celebrate on Monday! (By the way, there's also a beautiful version by Kelli Clarkson.)
Some days I look down
Afraid I will fall
And though the sun shines
I see nothing at all
Then I hear your sweet voice, oh
Oh, come and then go, come and then go
Telling me softly
You love me so
The peaceful valley
Just over the mountain
The peaceful valley
Few come to know
I may never get there
Ever in this lifetime
But sooner or later
It's there I will go
Sooner or later.