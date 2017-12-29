C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mountain Movers

Things I want to get done before 2018 arrives include getting one last rock-n-roll podcast uploaded and compile my favorite records of 2017 list.

Will I get either done? I don't know but the Velvet Underground sway and stomp that New Haven, CT's Mountain Movers have happening on this song from the 2017 self titled album is one of the reason it will be on that best of the year list mentally even if I don't get around to making the whole thing public. It'll also be included in the first set of the aforementioned podcast too.

What are you listening to tonight?