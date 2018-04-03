C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Black Mountain

I was talking with a friend of mine about some of the best live bands we've seen this decade. We both brought up Vancouver, BC's Black Mountain.

We both had the same reason as to why. You see, their songs can sometimes get a little jammy and almost get to a point of being quite hippie-like. We're way past our tripping out on acid days and thought maybe live that things would start to meander and probably get boring.

That is not the case with a Black Mountain live show. It's peaks and valley. Intense moments and lilting moments. It's heavy but not a constant hammering. It IS "jammy" but not noodly (well, for the most part at least.)

"I hope they do a new album again soon and tour. They are a band worth going to see many times" was our consensus.

What are you listening to tonight?