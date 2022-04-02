MAGA Republicans Hold 'Emergency' Meeting Over Ukraine Fallout

If the shoe was on the other foot, we'd be getting endless "Republicans in disarray" reports from our corporate media. Don't hold your breath for that to ever happen with this report.

According to a report from Politico, Republicans allied with Donald Trump, and who want America to stay out of involvement in halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, held an "emergency" meeting to get their messaging straight as they battle members of their own party. Politico's Jacob Heilbrun is reporting the meeting occurred on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Washington, attended by lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul (R- KY), Rep. Tom Massie (R0KY) and aspiring Ohio senator J.D. Vance who have been very vocal about their opposition to U.S. intervention in Ukraine.

Here's more from the Politico article:

The event was the “Up From Chaos” conference, a self-described “emergency” meeting organized by the Trumpian wing of the GOP to grapple with the political fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The young men, almost all of them soberly dressed in dark suits, and women, almost uniformly wearing dresses, listened attentively as one speaker after another warned about the perils of intervention for their very own lives. A return to the thinking that led to Iraq and Afghanistan could result in nothing less than World War III over Ukraine, they were warned. And so, as Putin’s deadly and unprovoked assault drags on, the GOP is also going to war — against itself.

As Ben Jacobs discussed in his article in The Atlantic, they're turning on the neocons along with the likes of Ted Cruz:

The event wasn’t a Putin apologia like those found in some corners of the right. Instead, the phrase of the day seemed to be “Putin is bad, but …” The attendees, who included paleocons, libertarians, and hard-core MAGA acolytes, offered variations on that tune according to their policy preferences: Putin is bad, but we don’t want a nuclear war. Putin is bad, but why should we trust the American foreign-policy establishment? Putin is bad, but the media is in thrall to the U.S. intelligence apparatus. The broad consensus: Putin is bad, but why is that our problem? [...] In fact, Cruz was the target of a jab onstage from a fellow Republican senator, Rand Paul, who suggested that the Texan’s advocacy for sanctions on Russian energy was simply intended to boost the bottom line of the energy industry in his home state. [...] The most common object of the attendees’ ire was not the Democrats, but instead the traditional enemy of the isolationist right, neoconservatives. Time and time again, speakers mocked foreign-policy hawks and criticized Republicans who had supported the Iraq War. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was the target of repeated scorn. Perhaps the biggest applause line of the entire conference was delivered by the Ohio Senate candidate J. D. Vance, who mocked the intelligence of Bill Kristol, the neoconservative pundit and Never Trumper. Donald Trump’s greatest foreign-policy triumph was not so much any of his decisions, but rather that he “broke the neocon Republican orthodoxy,” Dan Bishop, a second-term representative from North Carolina, told the crowd.

Don't expect this to change the narrative that Democrats are doomed in the midterms though. Trump still has a lock on their party, but somehow that never seems to be a liability to the media.