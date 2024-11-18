Mom Says The R-Word Is OK Because It's In The Dictionary

Wait until she hears what else is in the dictionary!
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 18, 2024

A mom in Forest Lake, Minnesota, addresses the local school board with a grave concern - protecting her right to use the R-word:

I am totally supportive in creating a great place for everybody, but I just think we have to be cautious that it's not going to violate religious freedoms and freedom of speech. An example of a violation of freedom of speech, I recently learned from one of my kids in high school that a word that I regularly use that I think is a regular word is apparently on the don't use list. So, I learned that from my high school children, which is the word retard. Retard means slow. It's in the dictionary. It literally, you know, retardant slows down fires. And I did not and I did not realize, no, you cannot control my speech, Mr. Rafael. So, you cannot. I can use the word retard. OK, so this is one of those violations of freedom of speech that really concerned me. So, I really think there needs to be a lot more caution placed on specific parameters so that you respect those other constitutional rights.

That woman - who might be a mother but definitely ain't no mom - feels it's her constitutional right to use a slur on a regular basis. In reality, it's not a right. She has no more right to use the R-word to insult someone than she has the right to refer to someone using the N-word. Even if it is in the dictionary.

But something tells me that this woman is totally opposed to other words that are in the dictionary, like gay, rainbow, inclusiveness, diversity, equality, vaccine, peace, respect and transgender, just to name a few.

But considering that the R-word was stricken from all government forms over ten years ago and is generally frowned upon in polite company, it sure seems to me that she might be a little slow herself.

