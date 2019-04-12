Trans Military Ban Takes Effect Today, So Does The Fight To Reverse It

One of many (all of them) outrages that will be reversed eventually. Human Rights Campaign:

Despite the string of court victories for transgender troops and recruits in federal district and circuit courts, the U.S. Supreme Court recently stayed the preliminary injunctions that had been blocking the Trump-Pence administration from implementing their discriminatory ban while the cases make their way through federal courts. Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that they would begin discharging openly transgender service members who come out on or after April 12, 2019. Beginning on that day, the administration will also forbid capable openly transgender patriots from enlisting.

While the administration will begin discriminating against transgender troops and enlistees, the cases challenging the unconstitutional policy will continue to make their way through the federal courts.

“For more than two years, transgender people have been serving in the military openly and honorably,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “The implementation of Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s trans troop ban is a stain on our nation’s history. While the immediate harm of this policy is significant, we will continue to fight in the courts, on the streets and at the ballot box for dignity and fairness for all transgender people.”

A diverse range of voices have opposed banning transgender people from serving in the military. Thirty-three former national security experts and military leaders, the American Medical Association and the NAACP filed briefs in support the cases filed to halt the Trump-Pence ban. In testimony before Congress, all four service branch chiefs stated that open service for transgender patriots had not inhibited military readiness or unit cohesion. Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen (ret.), recently penned a powerful piece supporting open service for transgender troops and opposing the administration’s arbitrary and animus-fueled policy.