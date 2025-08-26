Trump Praises North Korean Dictator To South Korean President

Does he even know where he is?
By John AmatoAugust 26, 2025

Donald Trump couldn't help himself.

He sat there in his tacky office gushing over North Korean dictator Kim Jung-un while holding a presser with South Korean President. Lee Jae Myung.

A reporter asked Trump when he would meet again with the human rights-violating North Korean dictator, who opened the door for him to praise South Korea's biggest enemy.

TRUMP: I like to have a meeting. I get along great with him.

You know, you were there. We even had a press conference. He had his first press conference. Kim Jong-un had a press conference.

This was a little different press conference. I said, have you done a press conference before?

No. And you know what?

He did great.

It was a great press conference, actually. It was historic.

I doubt he's done one since.

But I said, would you like to meet the fake news, because whatever you want to do — and they came in, and they came in like you've never seen anything like it.

And then he said, enough. And that was the end of the press conference.

That was the end. It ended very rapidly.

But I think he had a good time.

I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong-un in the appropriate future.

Demented Donald never passes up a chance to praise and glorify murderous dictators around the world.

Notice, during his first term, it was the North Korean thug who ended their first press conference, and not Trump. That's okay as long as Kim had a good time. What Trump did was elevate the North Korean dictator to the world.

He always takes a backseat to these autocrats.

It's beyond embarrassing for the US to have a president suck up to North Korea when South Korea is sitting right next to him.

