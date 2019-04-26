No Donald, The Charlottesville Neo-Nazis Were Not 'Just Historians'

The so-called, yet utterly illegitimate, president: “I was talking about people who went because they felt very strongly about the statue of Robert E Lee.”

So I could go far down the rabbit hole and "prove to you" that Donald Trump is wrong here, that the Charlottesville protestors were not antebellum re-enactment preservationist historians, but rather neo-Nazi White Nationalist racist KKKlan types.

Here's a tweet from an ACTUAL historian, "Historian of the 19th Century U.S. and Associate Prof. at Maryville College. Author of 'Rebels on the Border and Civil War along Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau'".

He's wrong about the people who had been trying to preserve the statue. They wanted nothing to do with the "Unite the Right" neo-Nazis. The neo-Nazis exploited the statue issue to gain publicity for neo-Nazism. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) April 26, 2019

But really, you knew that. Historians do not go around carrying Tiki torches and chanting "Jews will not replace us."

The real story here is that by opening his campaign in Charlottesville, Biden baited him and he took the bait, swimming right back to the absolute lowest point in his poll numbers until um, this week as a matter of fact!

Good luck with those presidential coat-tails, Republican House Minority and Mitch McConnell.

If only winning the electoral college was as easy as getting Trump to jump in a trap.