Citing Rain, Trump Backs Out Of Memorial To Veterans In France

Donald Trump supports the troops.*
*Unless they support Democrats, are POWs, suggest that perhaps they have a better understanding of military conflicts or just have the potential to cut into his Tweeting time or muss his hair.
So after flying all the way to France, the low stamina Trump did not have it in him to attend a memorial honoring the sacrifice of veterans in WWI--which include American troops--because of rain.
That's right, rain.
Donald Trump‘s visit to a First World War cemetery was called off by the White House because of poor weather.
The US leader was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American cemetery in the French village of Belleau – the site of a 1918 battle in which the Americans and French repelled German forces. More than 1,800 Americans died there.
The battle looms large in the history of the US Marine Corps.
Mr Trump was supposed to participate in a wreath-laying and a moment of silence at the site, but heavy rain prevented him from arriving via helicopter to the site, which is more than 50 miles east of the French capital.
Trump sent Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and WH Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly and his wife in his stead, presumably in motorized transport, rather than the grounded helicopter.
Twitter was not impressed with Mr. Five Deferments.
Note the conspicuous lack of umbrellas.
Actual sunlight in the photo. Go figure.
And as former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes points out, other White Houses have ALWAYS managed to have contingencies for bad weather and other circumstances.
But that's because other presidents have actually cared about supporting the troops in more than words.
