Citing Rain, Trump Backs Out Of Memorial To Veterans In France

Donald Trump supports the troops.*

*Unless they support Democrats, are POWs, suggest that perhaps they have a better understanding of military conflicts or just have the potential to cut into his Tweeting time or muss his hair.

So after flying all the way to France, the low stamina Trump did not have it in him to attend a memorial honoring the sacrifice of veterans in WWI--which include American troops--because of rain.

That's right, rain.

Donald Trump‘s visit to a First World War cemetery was called off by the White House because of poor weather. The US leader was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American cemetery in the French village of Belleau – the site of a 1918 battle in which the Americans and French repelled German forces. More than 1,800 Americans died there. The battle looms large in the history of the US Marine Corps. Mr Trump was supposed to participate in a wreath-laying and a moment of silence at the site, but heavy rain prevented him from arriving via helicopter to the site, which is more than 50 miles east of the French capital.

Trump sent Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and WH Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly and his wife in his stead, presumably in motorized transport, rather than the grounded helicopter.

Twitter was not impressed with Mr. Five Deferments.

It will never not be funny that the hero of all those gun-nut mudflap maga men is a millionaire who’s afraid to get his hair wet in the rain https://t.co/Zq9ed7N38x — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 10, 2018

Hillary had fucking pneumonia and attended a 9/11 memorial anyway and fainted and Trump and his supporters went bonkers and said she was about to die.



Trump won't stand in the rain for a few minutes to honor the veterans of WWI.



It's astonishing. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 10, 2018

Days like this remind you that President Trump’s respect the troops mantra is solely a political weapon. No visits to combat troops abroad, conspicuous non-attendance at memorial events, cuts to veterans benefits.

Trump cancelled attending a WW1 memorial at a U.S. cemetery in France because of some rain on Saturday, but Merkel, Macron and Trudeau managed to do their bit https://t.co/VB06gMKzJa pic.twitter.com/U15cwHiN8f — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) November 10, 2018

Note the conspicuous lack of umbrellas.

"Trump cancels visit to US military cemetery because of 'poor weather'."



Barack Obama, Memorial Day 2010: pic.twitter.com/aL9zJ2aNcm — Hillary Is Still Warning Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) November 10, 2018

Trump cancelled a visit to the US military memorial in France because it was RAINING. He has yet to visit an active war zone as president. He can stand for the anthem and use them as pawns on the border but he can’t pretend he cares about our service member’s lives. He doesn’t. — feminist next door (@emrazz) November 10, 2018

When you hear another idiot go on about Donald Trump loving veterans remind them that President Bone Spur cancelled his WWI memorial visit because of a drizzle and sent thousands of troops to the border in poor conditions instead of home with their families for Thanksgiving. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) November 10, 2018

Yes. Every veteran deserves to hear from the @AmericanLegion and @VFWHQ about what they think of President Trump's decision to skip today's World War I memorial at the Aisne Marne American Cemetery.



Silence is consent, guys. https://t.co/mjHZYR4gh6 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 10, 2018

116,708 US soldiers died during WW1. Many buried up to their knees in mud as bombs and bullets fell on them like rain. Their Commander in Chief couldn't commemorate their sacrifice today because of... https://t.co/HDvAPuKpmT — Jake O'Kane (@JakeOKane) November 10, 2018

Trump’s real purpose for going on this trip is to meet with Putin. He didn’t skip this memorial event due to rain. He skipped it because he doesn’t care. — Sound and Physics (@SoundAndPhysics) November 10, 2018

@realDonaldTrump cancels visit to WWI memorial due to "poor weather"



Here's Merkel and Macron at the memorial.



Way to go Donald!#trump #potus pic.twitter.com/SzUNBFGmXy — Michael Plasski (@wantobelikemike) November 10, 2018

Actual sunlight in the photo. Go figure.

It's incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary - and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 10, 2018

But bottom line: Trump willfully insisted on an unnecessary trip to France to mark the WW1 centenary -then once he got there shirked on grounds of weather the job of honoring those who fought and died in rain and mud 100 years ago https://t.co/7u3qZCmBRB pic.twitter.com/5TX1WLt9k8 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 10, 2018

And as former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes points out, other White Houses have ALWAYS managed to have contingencies for bad weather and other circumstances.

This is exactly right. There was always a bad weather call option. You were a part of some of those @DavidNakamura! https://t.co/yNdKAQgARM — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 10, 2018

But that's because other presidents have actually cared about supporting the troops in more than words.