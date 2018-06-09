Sarah Kendzior: 'Europe Is Trying To Protect Itself' From The U.S.

Here we have Sarah and Joy discussing global re-alignment, based on the fact that while Emmanuel Macron of France had initially behaved diplomatically towards Agent Orange, he is no longer bothering with that facade, since it accomplished nothing.

Sarah explains that while Orange Asshat's moves are predictable, isolationism has always been his jam. Now that he is El Presidente, though, (see "Elections Have Consequences") Europe is all, "Shit, now we not only have to worry about Russia, we have to protect ourselves from the U.S., too."

Macron is like, "G-6 sounds just fine to me, buddy. See ya."

This is unthinkable and Kendzior is rightly alarmed by the notion that countries that were our staunchest allies until 18 months ago now feel the need to protect themselves from us - The United States. As David Corn had pointed out earlier in the program, though, President Pee Tape is more into a G-2 or G-3 made up of the U.S., Russia, and North Korea.

Sarah explained that we have elected an aspiring autocrat, under whom the U.S. may become a super-autocracy that is aligned with the other autocracies around the world.

This is bad. See Sarah before President AssLips speaks at his first press conference in 16 months in the clip above. Then stay tuned to see Sarah after...