Holy crap, the South Park dudes just negotiated a new 5-year contract with Paramount for 1.1 Billion with a B and decided to come out swinging.

I know this has been the internet buzz all day but here's an "official" clip from South Park where Trump first has a "negotiation" with Canada before visiting...who could it be, who could it be?

The tiny peen energy is definitely a thing.

Open thread below.