Trump & Thune To Rip Away Healthcare, Whig-ify GOP Jan 1st

There are no lack of examples of their glib dishonesty and putrid amorality. But if you want one that perfectly sums up the Jonestown GOP Caucus, you can't do better than the nonchalance at allowing....
By Cliff SchecterDecember 15, 2025

From the 'stack. It's morally repugnant and politically as stupid as you get..so of course Republicans are doing it:

There are no lack of examples of their glib dishonesty and putrid amorality. But if you want one that perfectly sums up the Jonestown GOP Caucus, you can't do better than the nonchalance at allowing Obamacare subsidies, the only way millions of Americans can afford healthcare, to just vanish. Like Mike Johnson’s testicles when Trump enters the room.

On December 11th, the U.S. Senate held two votes, rejecting a Democratic attempt to address the imminent expiration of Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) premium subsidies that’ve helped cap costs for millions of Americans. The Dem bill, had it passed, would’ve extended these life-saving subsidies for three years.

But Republicans rejected it, because they're owned by sick, elite predators who possess Epstein ethics. So they put Senate Leader John Thune out front. A man only there to add a bit of charm to their chronic manipulation, cruel deceit, and decrepit superego. They do this knowing full-well their callous indifference will cause untold suffering and kill Americans—including many Republicans. Likely marking the end of the GOP as any kind of long-term party in America

In the end, of course, the cruelty is the point. Please watch the video, read the rest of the Substack and consider subscribing to Blue Amp Media!

