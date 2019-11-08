Sean Hannity Goes All-Caps On Twitter: 'Stop Lying About Me!'

So Michael Cohen's Client Number 3, Sean Hannity, is once again in the spider's web of Trumpdom.

Don't pretend you didn't climb in there all by yourself, Sean. Hannity has autographed MAGA hats at Trump rallies. He's in up to his eyeballs in Trumpworld.

Sean Hannity: "All of my sources" say every impeachment inquiry witness "literally debunks every single lie the Democrats are telling" https://t.co/mtXcAp3bjD — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 22, 2019

But this same Sean Hannity is mentioned in the testimony transcripts of George Kent. Newsweek:

Fox News host Sean Hannity denied Thursday the claim by a top State Department official that the agency earlier this year told him to discontinue covering false allegations against then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch unless he had evidence to support the claims. George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary at the State Department who handles Ukraine policy, among other countries, and who testified to impeachment investigators last month, also claimed that the State Department said the TV host was part of a group of people aligned with President Donald Trump who pushed a false "campaign of slander." The allegations included claims that Yovanovitch, who was ousted in May, was disloyal to the president and part of an effort to have her removed from her post.

Same lies and propaganda that got Yovanovich fired. Fact: Timing is everything. The Burisma corruption was BEFORE Biden Jr got on the board. Fact: Biden Sr got a corrupt prosecutor fired for NOT investigating corruption. If he was protecting his son, he would have kept him no? — Thiscantbehappening (@ShereeOrigi) November 8, 2019

This is for real. Sean Hannity is the shadow Secretary of State now.



Given that he makes $2.3 million a MONTH as the top propagandist at Fox, you'd think he'd be too busy. https://t.co/R4p8tEPkqP — Frances Langum (@bluegal) November 5, 2019

And now Hannity is losing it on Twitter. Losing it. (Also a screenshot below in case he deletes it.)

2. Here is a Warning, you have all been told the truth AGAIN!! I STRONGLY ADVISE ALL OF YOU TO STOP LYING ABOUT ME.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 8, 2019

And he'd get away with it, too, if it wasn't all done on television.