Maria Bartiromo Confronts J.D. Vance: 'People Are Saying You Were The Wrong Pick'

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance insisted to Fox News viewers that Donald Trump had not made a mistake by picking him as running mate.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted that some Republicans were unhappy with Trump's selection.

"You've got a lot of people talking about you on both the Democrat side and the Republican side," Bartiromo explained. "You've heard the chatter. They're saying some people are saying you were the wrong pick for Trump's running mate. What are you doing about it?"

Vance, however, did not offer much of a defense.

"Look, I recognize that there are a lot of folks, even in the GOP establishment, it's certainly on the far left, who don't like the fact that Donald Trump picked me," he said. "I actually take their criticism as a badge of honor."

"Of course, the media is going to attack the people they fear the most," he continued. "The media is going to attack the people, I think, who can most effectively bring President Trump's message to a broader swath of the electorate, and I don't come from inside the beltway, Maria."

Bartiromo noted that Democrats viewed Vance as "weird."

"What do you say about this new strategy to call you weird from the Democrats?" she wondered.

"I think that it's a lot of projection, frankly, Maria, from people who want to give transgender hormones to nine-year-old kids and want biological males to play in women's sports," he replied. "They can call me whatever they want to. The middle school taunts don't bother me."