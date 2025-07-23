Leavitt Stomps Her Hoof When CNN Asks About Tulsi Gabbard's Motives

Donald Trump's A.I. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt feigned outrage after CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked if Tulsi Gabbard was putting out Obama misinformation to get back into Trump's good graces after he bashed her over her contradictory words about Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Tulsi Gabbard held a dual press conference earlier to layout more fictitious evidence against President Obama, trying to implicate him in a vast conspiracy against Trump.

Collins asked Gabbard to defend her "new" information since the Senate Intelligence Committee refuted what she is saying now that was signed off by then-Senator Marco Rubio. All of this information is in the public record but is being yanked out of context.

It was Collins' second question that rattled the Press Secretary.

"What would you say to people who believe that you're only releasing these documents now to improve your standing with the president after he said that your intelligence assessments were wrong?" Collins asked.

Gabbard's response to the Senate Intelligence Committee was laughable.

It was Leavitt's anger that I'll post here as she took the microphone away from Gabbard.

LEAVITT: As for your second question, Kaitlan, I think, who is saying that, that she would release this to try to boost her standing with the president? Who has said that? COLLINS: Well, the president has publicly undermined her when it came to Iran. He said she was wrong. He told me that she didn't know what she was talking about. That was on Air Force, on camera. LEAVITT: The only people who are suggesting that the Director of National Intelligence would release evidence to try to boost her standing with the president are the people in this room! Who constantly try to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president's cabinet and it is not working. I am I will I will just answer your question directly. I am with the president of the United States every day. He has the utmost confidence in Director Gabbard...

He always has. He continues to...

It's no coincidence that in the middle of Trump being bashed by his MAGA base for refusing to release the Epstein files and then calling his supporters weaklings that Tulsi Gabbard suddenly found and produced all this information about President Obama's "scheme" to undermine Trump. Here's what the New York Times had to say about this "newly released information."

The document released on Wednesday was a report that the House Intelligence Committee originally drafted in 2017, when Republicans led the panel. The report took issue with the conclusion reached in December 2016 that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia had favored Mr. Trump. Only Republicans on the committee participated in the drafting of the 2017 report and revisions in 2020. The new material provides some interesting insights into the development of the review of Russian activity by American spy agencies, and the debate over their assessment. But none of the new information changes the fundamental view that Russia meddled in the election and that Mr. Putin hoped to damage Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee.

So Gabbard releases documents which neither confirm nor deny the view that Russia meddled, prepared by only Republicans and Gabbard thinks this proves...what?

Trump was furious when she said Iran didn't have nuclear capabilities before he bombed them. This is how she's worming her way back in. And make no mistake, Tulsi Gabbard is a lying worm.