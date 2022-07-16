Lock Him Up: Prosecutors Recommend 15 Years For First Capitol Rioter Convicted

It only took a few hours of deliberations in March for jurors to find Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt guilty, and now prosecutors are seeking a whopping 15 years in prison for the man who has been described as an on-the-ground leader for the rioters who "lit the fire" of the Capitol attack. During his trial earlier this year, the feds argued that Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters milia, was aiming for two targets during the Jan. 6 attack: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, the Daily Beast reported.

He just might be regretting the choices he made in life right now.

Now: Prosecutors recommend 15 years in prison for Guy Reffitt, the first Capitol rioter convicted at trial on January 6 charges.

According to Vice, Reffitt packed an AR-15 rifle and a Smith and a Wesson pistol into his wife's car and drove from Wylie, Texas, to Washington, D. C. before all hell broke loose. Reffitt allegedly charged police officers with such force that they had to fire projectiles and use pepper spray to hold the Texas man back.

When he returned to Texas, according to prosecutors, he delivered an ominous threat to his son Jackson, 18, and daughter Peyton, 16, about what would happen if they told anyone what he'd done: "If you turn me in, you're a traitor, and you know what happens to traitors… Traitors get shot." What he didn't know was that his son had already turned him in.

Reffitt's son Jackson warned the FBI about his father back in December after he became concerned about his father's increasingly radicalized rhetoric, including claims that he was "about to do something big," according to the outlet.

So, Reffitt is facing 15 years in prison, lost his family, and all for Donald J. Trump, a girdled septuagenarian that wears lifts to appear taller and might face indictments himself. I'll never get it his supporters' attraction to that man. Never.