Today: Anniversary Of The Infamous Colin Powell UN Speech On Iraq WMDs

On this day: Powell made his lie-filled speech to the UN about WMDs being in Iraq to try to get the rest of the world to support a US invasion.

However, the world did not support Bush's drooling desire to strike Saddam.

What's shocking is that Powell was never on board with attacking Iraq and the intelligence he used by the State department had already been flagged as weak and highly questionable before the speech.

Months later years Powell admitted the false claims he made to MTP, "Appearing on Meet the Press, Powell acknowledged–finally!–that he and the Bush administration misled the nation about the WMD threat posed by Iraq before the war. Specifically, he said that he was wrong when he appeared before the UN Security Council on February 5, 2003, and alleged that Iraq had developed mobile laboratories to produce biological weapons. That was one of the more dramatic claims he and the administration used to justify the invasion of Iraq."

Then in 2013, he revised his beliefs yet again.



