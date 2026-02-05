Elizabeth Warren Eviscerates Scott Bessent: 'I Don't Know If You Can't Hear Me?'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to let Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lie about the state of the US economy and pounded him into the ground with the efficiency of a nail gun in plywood as he tried to do so.

The Senator from Massachusetts started her questioning by asking Bessent if he believed Trump when he claimed the affordability crisis was a hoax, a scam, and a con job.

"Is affordability a hoax, a scam, or a con job?"

Bessent tried to gaslight the senator by rewriting Trump's meaning and claiming the media should blame President Biden for Trump's economic problems.

That is a lie since Trump continually claims the US economy is the best in our history, and that's why he called "affordability" concerns a hoax.

When Warren called out Trump's lies about grocery prices going down, Bessent, like an idiot, claimed some items have dropped in price.

WARREN: Last week, President Trump said, quote, we have the groceries going down. Did grocery prices drop in 2025? BESSENT: Numerous prices have. WARREN: Did grocery prices drop in 2025? Numerous grocery prices have gone down.



WARREN: I'm sorry. I don't know if you can't hear me. Did grocery prices drop in 2025?

Sen. Warren then went over statistics issued by the Trump administration.

WARREN: Have you seen the Bureau of Labor Statistics that is Donald Trump's own Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers that report that grocery prices were 2.4% higher at the end of 2025 than they were at the end of 2024. Trump's own Department of Agriculture has projected that those prices would climb higher in 2026. And under Donald Trump, families are paying more and more for groceries. So if you're just going to insult people by denying the facts that are out there and tell people they're doing great when they're struggling, I think that's just another way to say you don't have a plan to bring down these prices. You're not willing to admit the failures of the Trump administration.

Bessent sounded like a restaurant owner denying he raised his prices by saying he had lowered the price of a garden salad after raising the price of every main course by 20%.

Sen. Warren continually cut off Scott Bessent's attempt to lie about the state of the US economy and then tried to smear her like a child.

Later in the hearing, Sen. Jack Reed rightly described his behavior this way: "Being the senior person here, your behavior to some of my colleagues is absolutely childish."