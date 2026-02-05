Finally! DOJ Captures 'Antifa Terrorist'

The Department of Justice said it had arrested an "Antifa terrorist" for allegedly "conspiring and threatening to assault federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis."

On Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the arrest of 37-year-old Kyle Wagner of Minneapolis.

"Conspire and threaten to assault, kill and doxx officers, and you’ll find yourself in federal custody facing the full force of justice," Blanche said.

"In January 2026, Wagner repeatedly posted on Facebook and Instagram encouraging his followers to forcibly confront, assault, impede, oppose, and resist federal officers whom he referred to as the 'gestapo' and 'murderers,'" a DOJ press release claimed.

“Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them," Wagner allegedly said in a January 8 video.

“So, either we’re going to win, or I will die in this process," he added in another video. “This is where ICE has come to die."

In one post, Wagner was said to have urged anti-ICE protesters to “[g]et your f----- guns and stop these f------ people.”

The allegations also accused Wagner of publishing an ICE agent's phone number.

"This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime," the DOJ stated.

“Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you.” Attorney General Pam Bondi remarked.