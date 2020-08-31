Trump Refuses To Condemn Kyle Rittenhouse's Murderous Rampage

Donald Trump continued his lifelong trend of supporting racists, Nazis, domestic terrorists and straight up murderers, this time by defending Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year old high school dropout who crossed state lines with an AR-15 (that he illegally possessed) that he used to shoot 3 unarmed people, killing 2. From videos, one man is holding a plastic bag, the other a skateboard. These are the "threats" that Rittenhouse felt he had to defend himself from?

In addition to not being legally allowed to carry an AR-15 (crime 1), Rittenhouse crossed state lines with the weapon (crime 2) AND shot at 3 people (2 murders and 1 attempted murder - or assault with a deadly weapon). Rittenhouse, at the least, committed 5 crimes, probably more. Oh, and he broke curfew. That is 6.

But "Crime and Chaos" President Donald Trump is all in for Rittenhouse. After all, he is white, a Trump supporter, a gun lover, he killed non-Trump supporting Democrats, he is friends with police and he really hates Joe Biden. This is the profile of Trump's entire base, right? How could he possibly condemn poor old murderous Kyle?

Well, after all that, Trump still refused to condemn him, saying:

"That was an interesting situation...he was trying to get away from them...looks like...and then they very violently attacked him...he probably would've been killed."

WHAT? By the time they approached him, he had already shot at least one person. No one was attacking him. They were trying to stop this domestic terrorist from shooting anyone else! This is insanity, even by Trump measures. But remember, this is a man who said there were "very fine people" on both sides of a Nazi and anti-Nazi rally.

Joe Biden put out a statement almost instantly, which said:

Yesterday, after the violence in Portland, I put out a statement decrying violence under any political banner, and challenged the President to do the same. Today, I traveled to Pittsburgh to explain how the President was making America less safe — on COVID, on the economy, on crime, on racism, on violence — and reiterated my clear message that violence is not the answer to any of these problems. And again, I urged the President to use his voice to the same end. Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it. So once again, I urge the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period. If Donald Trump can't say that, then he is unfit to be President, and his preference for more violence — not less — is clear.

Twitter responded as well:

Trump tweeted condolences for the literal Nazi killed in Oregon. But none for Joshua Rosenbaum, the Jewish man murdered by Kyle Rittenhouse. I wonder why that is — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) August 31, 2020

He had already killed someone when he was attacked. People were trying to stop him from killing again. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 31, 2020

President Law & Order defending an accused murderer. Unreal. Oh I know I should not be surprised but I reserve the right to never become jaded or cynical and always be shocked and outraged by the blatant immorality of the degenerate occupying and debasing the White House. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 31, 2020

Sums it up

He’s a Fucking piece of shit. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 31, 2020

Also true

the fuck — darth™ (@darth) August 31, 2020

Donald Trump is clearly inciting a race war. This is the the only way he thinks he can win relelection. Instead of uniting us, he is dividing. In fact, he is tearing us apart. How many more innocent people have to die to please this man's insatiable desire for power?