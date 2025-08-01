Fox Panel Audibly Groans At Abysmal Jobs Report

May-June-July is the weakest three-month period of job growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is likely to worsen as Trump's tariffs hit. The July jobs report fell far below expectations, and May and June were also revised downward. The unemployment rate rose to 4.2%. MAGA really owned the libs, huh? Job growth in May and June was also significantly lower than initially reported, according to the Labor Department, which revised its past two reports to reflect a decrease of 258,000 jobs.

Fox Business News's Maria Bartiromo and her panel reacted with audible groans as the jobs report showed only 73,000 jobs were created in July, below the 106,000 that economists had expected. Meanwhile, stocks are tumbling again.

"The Nasdaq is down about 200, going 73,000 jobs, 73,000 jobs created in the month of July," Bartiromo said. "Number just coming out."

"4.2% at the unemployment rate, right in line with expectations," she continued. "Here are the numbers. For the month of July, jobs came in at 73,000.That was lower than the expectation, which called for 110,000 jobs. The unemployment rate right in step with expectations at 4.2%."

"Steve Moore, your reaction?" she said.

"Look, I think this is all a result; this disappointing number is a result of all the turmoil over tariffs and trade wars," Moore said.

Meanwhile, Peter Navarro thinks Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, because, he said, "Since he's basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel in economics."

Keep licking those boots, clown. The economic conditions haven't been this bad since 2020, the last full month of Trump's first term as president. Wash, rinse, repeat. At some point, Trump will likely have them stop counting job numbers, unless the numbers are positive for him.

Today's job report is truly horrible for Trump administration after they inflated the data for May and June.



May (144,000) - Revised to 19,000

June (147,000) - Revised to 14,000

July (73,000) - Revised (?)



CNN: This is the worst economic jobs report since the end of the… pic.twitter.com/FvIkUwFY6R — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) August 1, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: A weak jobs report. The US economy added only 73,000 jobs in July. That’s way below expectations.



May and June revised down by -258,000!!



Unemployment Rate ticks up to 4.2% pic.twitter.com/1wpzI6f5A6 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 1, 2025