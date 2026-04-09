J6 Rioter's Racist Warning: 'Trump Is The Last White President'

Pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang warned that President Donald Trump would be the "last white president" if Congress does not pass the SAVE America Act to make it more difficult to vote.

"We are in an existential crisis. The illegal invaders have not only taken over our country, but our elections are in jeopardy," Lang told Lindell TV's Alison Steinberg this week. "We know that 2020 was stolen. And if we do not end the filibuster and pass the SAVE Act, we will have illegal immigrants destroying the 2028 election."

"And quite honestly, President Trump will be the last white president America ever has," he continued. "We're literally living in a time where the Democrats and the Republicans are both working together in order to steal our elections. And that's why the Make America Great Again, America First patriots like myself, President Trump, are pushing because the RINOs got to go. MAGA needs its place, and this is what we're fighting for."

Lang insisted that the U.S. needed to pass the bill because it would require a passport or birth certificate before voting. He also worried that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) would cut a deal with Democrats to shelve the SAVE America Act in exchange for confirming a new attorney general.

"President Trump is president, the Republicans are in power. Why are we trading off, you know, one thing for another?" he asked. "We want our cake and to eat it too."

"If we don't pass the SAVE Act, America, like I said, all you're going to see all of our politicians start to be replaced, H-1B invaders and all these different hijab-wearing invaders one by one," Lang warned. "Every single one of your good hometown, old-school Americans is going to be replaced by Somali."

Fact checks have determined that there is no systemic voter fraud that would alter the outcome of U.S. elections.