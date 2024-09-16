Republican Congressman: Pass 'SAVE Act' Or Another Insurrection Will Happen

Texas Representative Tony Gonzales claimed on NewsNation that the only way to prevent another insurrection in 2024 is for Democrats to pass the SAVE Act. This is a redundant voter suppression measure intended to make it more difficult to vote.

Gonzales is putting a gun to the heads of all Democratic lawmakers and extorting them to pass this obvious voter suppression bill or the next attack on the US Capitol or maybe the White House this time will be your fault.

Voting for noncitizens is already a federal crime. There is no need for the SAVE Act, and host Chris Stirewalt understands that.

STIREWALT: But the question is that if voting, if it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, why is the inclusion of this in the spending bill the right thing to do? It seems panderish, doesn't it? GONZALES: It's a great question. It's like, why are Democrats against it? And almost like, why are Republicans pushing so hard on it?

Democrats are against the SAVE Act because it was created based on a BIG LIE by Trump that fomented the January 6 insurrection and to make it harder for US Citizens to vote, period.

Stirewalt played video of Trump saying he's leading the the election but Democrats "cheat like hell." Demented Donald has already set the table for another insurrection.

STIREWALT: You argue that by passing the SAVE Act that it could prevent another January 6th from taking place because why? Why is that so? GONZALES: I see the direction this country is going and the 118th Congress has been rough. I mean, you've seen the infighting, you've seen the animosity towards one another. I worry the 119th Congress is going to be even worse. GONZALES: So let's not give people even a reason to not believe the election wasn't fair and all these things. STIREWALT: So you're saying by putting it in place that Republicans like you can say, we put the SAVE Act in place. We put these things in place. STIREWALT: And if your home team loses, then you can say that we tried and that you can have greater confidence in us. GONZALES: That's right. I mean, the American people have to believe that their vote was indeed counted and they weren't cheated. STIREWALT: Now, they don't have to win, right? GONZALES: People don't understand that your horse doesn't always win. But the minute you stop believing in elections, there is nothing more dangerous.

What crap! Gonzales makes a ridiculous argument. Outside of the fact that the SAVE Act is a disgrace, even if it passes and Trump loses, he and his minions will claim the election was stolen from him.

That's a guarantee.

This is all an effort to suppress legal voting from taking place.