Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Reality Check: CPAC Embraces The Big Lie To Cover For Voter Suppression

John Avlon explains how the fake story of a suppressed election is just a cover for extreme voter suppression legislation.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

John Avlon spells out what's really going on with claim that Trump actually won the election.

"So the big lie is unfortunately alive and well in the fever swamps of the far right. CPAC was once described as the Star Wars bar of the conservative movement, but now the bar seems to dominate the whole party," he said.

"A party that used to pride itself on personality responsibility is now all in on a cult of personality. And you don't just need the bizarre gold statue of Donald Trump for evidence of idolatry."

I think a great majority of people in the united states voted for President Trump.

"You can think whatever you want, but the facts are that Joe Biden won the election with over 7 million votes. And there were three days of panels and speeches full of this stuff," he said.

"Man, if if 60 court losses by Team Trump doesn't move you, remember the words of a Trump-appointed judge saying, 'This court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative allegations unsupported by the evidence.' "

I said I want to have a debate on election integrity, and what was the result of that? I was called a traitor.

"You're not a victim, Senator Hawley. You tried to overturn an election even after an attack on our Capitol. Don't believe the hype this is about protecting elections or election integrity. The reason this matters is at least 253 bills to restrict voting access have been moved in 43 states since the election. And a lot of them use the big lie as an excuse," Avlon said.

"That's also known as conspiracy bootstrapping, a propaganda technique that capitalizes on confusion about repeated false claims to justify new action. In Georgia, this headline sums it up. 'Strict voting limits exposed.' They even gave up the ghost, saying the purpose of the bill was 'so we at least have a shot at winning.' A similar bill has been passed along party lines in Iowa, a state where no claims of fraud were made, likely because Trump won there.

"And in Arizona, Republican state lawmakers are trying to give legislators the power to pick state electors, bypassing voters and election officials. We should be making election administration nonpartisan, not more partisan. We should be making it easier for eligible citizens to vote, not harder. That's why there's a lot of urgency around bills that could help protect the right to vote.

"The John Lewis Civil Rights Voting Act would restore key elements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and election security measures, including backup paper ballots. Making it easier for Americans to vote depends on a common commitment to having a fact-based debate. And that's your reality check."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

How To Kill 'The Big Lie'

How To Kill 'The Big Lie'

Impeachment is behind us, but not The Big Lie about a “rigged election” that Donald Of Orange deployed to incite that homicidal mob of insurrectionists. Voting rights advocates are going to have to work even harder so that all eligible [...]
By A.H. Neff
comments
Feb 16, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team